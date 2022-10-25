 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Must Read

  • 0

Must-flee TV

Netflix's new '28 Days Haunted' does some ghost busting in Madison. PAGE Ax

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Unacceptable': Like nation, North Carolina students drop to new lows on national tests

'Unacceptable': Like nation, North Carolina students drop to new lows on national tests

North Carolina students performed the worst they’ve done in more than 20 years on national tests of reading and math performance — showing how much achievement has declined since the pandemic. Reading and math scores in the state dropped from three years ago for fourth- and eighth-grades on the National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP. The results released on Monday by the U.S. ...

Guilford superintendent supports changes to school performance grading system

Guilford superintendent supports changes to school performance grading system

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is in the middle of attempting an overhaul of school performance grades. As part of that process, the department put out a survey in collaboration with EdNC, an independent news website, asking people to weigh in on the school performance grades that are issued each year. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert