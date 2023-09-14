There are, perhaps, worse ways to spend 91 minutes than eating popcorn and watching people smile at each other while on vacation in Greece. I have, perhaps, had a worse 91 minutes this week alone. But that doesn’t quite count as a recommendation for “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” in which a lot of cheery related people travel to Greece and ... well, that’s basically it. At least in “Mamma Mia 2,” Cher showed up.

Nia Vardalos made movie history with the original “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” playing a version of herself in a story of a Greek American woman named Toula Portokalos who fell in love with a non-Greek man named Ian Miller (John Corbett). Filmed on a mere $5 million budget, it made $241 million and became the highest grossing romantic comedy of all time. So, you can’t quite blame her for returning to the well, first for “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2” in 2016 (a movie so uncannily like the first one you’d swear it was the first one, or at least constructed from outtakes), and now this, in which the extended Portokalos clan heads overseas for a family reunion that doesn’t appear to be well thought out.

That descriptor applies to this movie — scripted and directed by Vardalos this time — as well. Very little of “MBFGW3” makes any sense, from the details of the trip (why are they all sitting around the town square with their luggage? Did nobody think to book a place to stay?) to the tacked-on wedding at the end, presumably as a contractual obligation. Toula and Ian are sweet and bland; their relatives are predictably wisecracky, and the whole thing just feels like watching someone’s extremely well-produced vacation video, in which people say things like “We are now going to dance a traditional Greek dance” and goats randomly appear. And there’s a strong hint at the end regarding the possible existence of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 4,” but let’s hope the likable Vardalos has made enough money by now and can let the franchise dance off into a picturesque Greek sunset.

(A side note, only for conspiracy theorists like myself who have also been watching “And Just Like That”: Is it possible that Aidan, played by Corbett on the “Sex and the City” spinoff, is taking his much-maligned five-year break from Carrie Bradshaw in order to devote himself to his secret double life in a boisterous Greek family? Is that why Ian Miller is so aggressively personality-free? Think about it.)