The Lincoln Center Theater's revival of the Broadway-classic "My Fair Lady" is on tour and coming to Greensboro in January of 2024.

Five performances of the Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe production will grace the stage at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts from Jan. 26-28, 2024.

Tickets for the performances will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday Prices start at $29 and can be purchased at tangercenter.com or Ticketmaster.