N.C. A&T at North Dakota State

Sep 9, 2022

WhatN.C. A&T (0-1) at No. 1 North Dakota State (1-0)
When3:30 p.m. EDT Saturday
WhereFargodome, Fargo, N.D.
How to watchESPN+

Related to this story

N.C. A&T faces 'a great challenge' in visiting No. 1 North Dakota State

COVID's effects on the N.C. A&T football program might be felt nearly 1,400 miles away Saturday.