 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

N.C. A&T at North Dakota State

  • 0
A&T logo 120820 web

What

N.C. A&T (0-1) at No. 1 North Dakota State (1-0)

When

3:30 p.m. EDT Saturday

Where

Fargodome, Fargo, N.D.

How to watch

ESPN+

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert