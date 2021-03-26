N.C. A&T falls to Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Three pitchers limited N.C. A&T to an unearned run and Florida A&M went on to a 4-1 win over the Aggies in MEAC baseball Friday evening.

The Rattlers improved to 6-16. The Aggies fell to 7-14.

Shortstop Dustin Baber accounted for three of A&T’s seven hits. He also drew a walk

Josh Hancock (3-3) was the winning pitcher for FAMU, tossing six quality innings. Zach Morea and Ben Krizen blanked the Aggies over the final three innings.

The two teams play a doubleheader today starting at 1 p.m.