N.C. candidate filing for 2022 elections begins today

RALEIGH — Candidate filing for 2022 elections in North Carolina — including those for Congress, the General Assembly, judgeships and local offices — is starting as scheduled.

The State Board of Elections and election offices in all 100 counties begin accepting candidate documents and filing fees at noon Monday. Filing ends at midday Dec. 17.

Judges last week rejected requests in redistricting lawsuits to delay the primary date and thus candidate filing.

Candidates to run in the March 8 primary for the U.S. Senate and House and for judicial offices file with the state board. The board is accepting paperwork at the State Fairgrounds in west Raleigh due to pandemic and space constraints at its downtown office.

There are also March primaries for legislative seats and county offices. Candidates for scores of municipal offices on local ballots in the spring due to delays in census figures can also file in their home county.