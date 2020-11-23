N.C. colleges will require students to get tested for COVID-19 before being allowed back

Thousands of college students, most now home for the holidays, will be going back to campuses for the spring semester with protocols to help limit the spread of coronavirus.
But one big change will be mandatory COVID-19 testing.
None of the universities in the UNC System required students or employees to be tested for COVID-19 before coming to campus in the fall. While many offered ongoing surveillance testing throughout the semester, it was mostly voluntary.
Now, that's changed.
At the UNC System Board of Governors meeting last week, President Peter Hans said institutions will do testing for the spring semester or require students to show a negative COVID-19 test in order to return to campus.
Duke's COVID-19 testing program will continue this spring, which the university expects to help keep campus open as it did in the fall.
UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State University and East Carolina University each had to send students home, close dorms and move classes online because of spikes in coronavirus cases in August.
Now, each is requiring students to get tested for COVID-19 at the start of the spring semester with hopes they won't have to pivot again.
"This is a fluid process," said Virginia Hardy, East Carolina's vice chancellor of student affairs. "We're all learning and changing as we need to. And it takes everybody."
Here's a sampling of what universities are doing:
N.C. A&T
N.C. A&T students living in campus housing will have to send the university results of a negative COVID-19 test before moving back to Greensboro.
University spokesman Todd Simmons said A&T has organized a system for students to get a COVID-19 test in the mail at home from a diagnostics lab, which they will complete between Jan 4 and Jan. 14. Students must return the test to the diagnostics lab and won't be able to move in until its submitted.
If students test positive, they won't be able to move in until they've finished their isolation period. And if students don't complete the test and send it in, then their housing contract won't be honored.
A&T will also continue mass asymptomatic testing of students for free on campus throughout the spring semester.
UNCG
UNCG will require residential students to be tested as they return to campus for the spring semester.
UNC-Chapel Hill
Students, faculty and staff will be tested for COVID-19 upon returning to campus in January and must participate in regular coronavirus testing throughout the spring semester.
The university plans to have multiple testing sites that can accommodate more than a dozen students at a time. The sites will be located across campus, near bus routes and have parking for students to easily access. UNC health professionals say the self-administered tests will take about two minutes to complete and students should expect results within 24 hours.
Campus housing will be open for students at a reduced capacity, with about 3,500 students living in single dorm rooms.
N.C. State
N.C. State is testing all students, faculty and staff when they return to campus and is encouraging everyone to get tested before coming back to Raleigh in January.
Students living on campus who don't have a negative test result will get tested for free on campus during move-in.
Students off campus can go to testing sites that will be near the larger apartment complexes and centers. Those test results will have a 24 to 48 hour turnaround time.
"When we saw what were essentially a set of superspreader events in early August stemming from a small number of entry cases, we were stunned," said Dr. Julie Casani, the director of Student Health Services. "We don't want to repeat that."
East Carolina
The university is requiring reentry COVID-19 testing for students living on campus next spring.
Residential students will need to get a negative test result within seven days of move-in and students living off campus should do the same.
Residence halls will open at a reduced capacity, allowing about 1,800 students in single rooms only.
Last fall, ECU had safety measures in place, but didn't require testing for all students who were back in Greenville. The school mostly tested students with symptoms. When cases spiked in August, the university was forced to move classes online and told students to move out of dorms.
"We all didn't know what was happening and how to do this in the fall," Hardy said.
Testing will not be required for students living off-campus or for faculty or staff.
Appalachian State
All Appalachian State students returning to residence halls for the spring semester are required to get tested.
This fall, App State did some testing during move-in week, primarily for students who lived in residence halls, but it was not required for entry.
For the spring, residential students must present a negative COVID-19 test.
The university will continue mandatory surveillance testing of athletes, residential students and other students. App State will also still offer weekday testing through Student Health Services and host free testing events for students, faculty and staff throughout the spring semester.
Winston-Salem State
The university has not announced official details, but all residential and commuter students will be required to have a COVID-19 test prior to returning to campus, according to a spokesperson.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!