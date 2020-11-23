N.C. colleges will require students to get tested for COVID-19 before being allowed back

Thousands of college students, most now home for the holidays, will be going back to campuses for the spring semester with protocols to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

But one big change will be mandatory COVID-19 testing.

None of the universities in the UNC System required students or employees to be tested for COVID-19 before coming to campus in the fall. While many offered ongoing surveillance testing throughout the semester, it was mostly voluntary.

Now, that's changed.

At the UNC System Board of Governors meeting last week, President Peter Hans said institutions will do testing for the spring semester or require students to show a negative COVID-19 test in order to return to campus.

Duke's COVID-19 testing program will continue this spring, which the university expects to help keep campus open as it did in the fall.

UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State University and East Carolina University each had to send students home, close dorms and move classes online because of spikes in coronavirus cases in August.

Now, each is requiring students to get tested for COVID-19 at the start of the spring semester with hopes they won't have to pivot again.