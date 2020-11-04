N.C. COVID-19 deaths surpass 4,500. Central Prison reports third death.

A day after state health officials reported 67 deaths from the coronavirus — the highest single-day increase yet — Wednesday's report was just as disheartening.

Fifty more state residents succumbed to the respiratory disease — 4,507 total — as coronavirus metrics continue to increase across the board, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Reported cases since the start of the pandemic in March increased to 282,802 — an increase of over 2,400 from Tuesday.

Hospitalizations increased slightly to 1,186 statewide, with 97% of hospitals reporting.

Out of the coronavirus tests returned Monday, the latest day with data available, 7.4% were positive. The seven-day average for positive tests is 6.8% as of Sunday. State heath officials want to see a 5% positivity rate.

Hospitalizations, new cases and percent positive test rates steadily increased throughout October.

Meanwhile, North Carolina prisons continue to remain hotspots for the highly contagious respiratory disease.

An inmate over 80 years old with pre-existing medical conditions died at Central Prison in Raleigh on Tuesday, the N.C. Department of Public Safety reported.