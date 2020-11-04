 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
N.C. COVID-19 deaths surpass 4,500. Central Prison reports third death.
0 comments

N.C. COVID-19 deaths surpass 4,500. Central Prison reports third death.

  • 0

A day after state health officials reported 67 deaths from the coronavirus — the highest single-day increase yet — Wednesday's report was just as disheartening.

Fifty more state residents succumbed to the respiratory disease — 4,507 total — as coronavirus metrics continue to increase across the board, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Reported cases since the start of the pandemic in March increased to 282,802 — an increase of over 2,400 from Tuesday.

Hospitalizations increased slightly to 1,186 statewide, with 97% of hospitals reporting.

Out of the coronavirus tests returned Monday, the latest day with data available, 7.4% were positive. The seven-day average for positive tests is 6.8% as of Sunday. State heath officials want to see a 5% positivity rate.

Hospitalizations, new cases and percent positive test rates steadily increased throughout October.

Meanwhile, North Carolina prisons continue to remain hotspots for the highly contagious respiratory disease.

An inmate over 80 years old with pre-existing medical conditions died at Central Prison in Raleigh on Tuesday, the N.C. Department of Public Safety reported.

The man tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 14, according to state officials. The inmate — the third coronavirus-related death at the facility — wasn't identified due to confidentiality of prison records.

At Central Prison, 32 inmates have tested positive as of Tuesday, according to state data. Thirteen of those cases are active.

Out of all state prisons, there have 21 deaths related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 update: Wednesday's numbers

Number of N.C. cases: North Carolina, like most of America, continues to be rocked by an onslaught of COVID-19 cases. According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,425 new cases on Wednesday. So far, there have been 282,802 infections since the pandemic began in North Carolina.

In Guilford County: County health officials reported 158 new coronavirus cases since Tuesday and one death in keeping with trends across the state. Overall, there have been 12,113 cases. The county recently surpassed a milestone of 200 deaths.

N.C. deaths: Since Tuesday, 50 state residents have died from COVID-19 or its related symptoms. In all, 4,507 North Carolinians have died. 

N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 1,186 people were hospitalized Tuesday because of the coronavirus — 11 more than Monday.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News