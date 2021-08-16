N.C. has plenty of money. Now, how to spend it — on tax cuts or schools and services?

While liberals and conservatives are full of certainty about which course is right, the professors say that while public investment in education, transportation and health care makes a state appealing to businesses, low taxes are a lure, too.

Scott Dyreng, a professor at Duke’s Fuqua School of Business who studies taxes and business strategy, said of the debate, “Both sides have logical chains of reasoning that have been shown in different settings to have merit. The reality probably falls somewhere in between.”

Where the right balance lies is elusive. The legislature has been cutting taxes since 2013 and the state’s economy has prospered, but the state’s population and its needs have also increased. What would have happened had a Democratic-led legislature been in place during the past decade and, instead of tax cuts, increased spending on education and public services and expanded Medicaid, bringing in billions of dollars in federal support?

“It’s possible the state has grown because of lower taxes,” Dyreng said, but added, “We will never be able to observe what economic growth in North Carolina would have been if we hadn’t cut taxes.”

At UNC’s Kenan–Flagler Business School, Jeff Hoopes is equally circumspect about balancing tax cuts and state spending.