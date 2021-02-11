N.C. health official: 1 in 37 vaccine recipients live ... out of state

RALEIGH — When Ottis Grimes tried to call a COVID-19 vaccine hotline in his home state of South Carolina last month, he was met with an endless supply of music as he remained on hold.
Frustrated with the booking process, the retired banker who lives in South Carolina, but still goes to the doctor in North Carolina, took advantage of an offer to get the vaccine across the state border.
After receiving a message from Atrium Health in Charlotte notifying him that he was eligible, he immediately had his computer-savvy daughter register him online.
Getting his first shot in mid-January was a simple and short process, Grimes said. He went to a site that had only a handful of cars in front of him, got vaccinated, waited in his car 15 minutes to ensure he had no side effects and left.
“It’s very taxing for seniors to be shifted, kind of like a herd of cows,” Grimes said.
Grimes is among the more than 27,000 out-of-state residents who have crossed into North Carolina to get vaccinated, state health officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
That may be surprising to some, but it's not new. A number of other states allow people to cross borders to get shots.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services offers one of the most transparent COVID-19 vaccination dashboards in the country. Of the more than one million people vaccinated thus far, the county of residence is labeled "missing" for nearly 3% of first-dose recipients.
Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's Secretary of Health, said in a Tuesday news conference that “jurisdiction is not meant to keep anyone from getting the vaccine."
Out of the first doses administered in North Carolina, 2.7% have gone to people living outside of North Carolina, Cohen said. The 2.7% figure represents more than 27,000 people — or 1 in 37 people vaccinated.
Cohen noted that while local health departments are not allowed to deny service to people based on where they live, they could give preference to local and state residents.