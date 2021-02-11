N.C. health official: 1 in 37 vaccine recipients live ... out of state

RALEIGH — When Ottis Grimes tried to call a COVID-19 vaccine hotline in his home state of South Carolina last month, he was met with an endless supply of music as he remained on hold.

Frustrated with the booking process, the retired banker who lives in South Carolina, but still goes to the doctor in North Carolina, took advantage of an offer to get the vaccine across the state border.

After receiving a message from Atrium Health in Charlotte notifying him that he was eligible, he immediately had his computer-savvy daughter register him online.

Getting his first shot in mid-January was a simple and short process, Grimes said. He went to a site that had only a handful of cars in front of him, got vaccinated, waited in his car 15 minutes to ensure he had no side effects and left.

“It’s very taxing for seniors to be shifted, kind of like a herd of cows,” Grimes said.

Grimes is among the more than 27,000 out-of-state residents who have crossed into North Carolina to get vaccinated, state health officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

That may be surprising to some, but it's not new. A number of other states allow people to cross borders to get shots.