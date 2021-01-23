N.C. hospitals are canceling appointments as state routes vaccine doses to mass events

"They have hundreds, collectively several thousand, people across the region lined up for appointments next week that they are now not going to be able to meet," Mayfield said.

She said their area's allocations were being redistributed to large-scale events in Charlotte.

"I think we are all frustrated at several things," Mayfield said. "We are frustrated that there is not enough vaccine coming from the federal level. We are frustrated that this has been an ever-changing landscape in terms of who are the priority people and how vaccines are being allocated out in any given week."

Many vaccine providers were asked by the state to "aggressively schedule appointments," and to "rapidly administer vaccinations and exhaust North Carolina's current supply," Mackey said.

This was in response to the federal government, which indicated it "might base future allocations on the supply states have on hand," he said.

A mass weekend clinic at the Charlotte Motor Speedway was expected to administer 16,000 shots and 20,000 to 30,000 people could be vaccinated at a future event at a clinic at Bank of America Stadium.