N.C. legislature passes far-reaching measures on reading, summer school

RALEIGH — The General Assembly on Thursday finalized a pair of public education measures designed to get more intensive help to children learning to read and to those who have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before going home for a spring recess, the GOP-controlled House and Senate approved both bills by overwhelming margins. They now go to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. A statement from Cooper's office didn't directly address whether he'd sign the measures, which have received praise from other Democrats.

Federal COVID-19 relief funds will help defray some of the cost of the bills' implementation.

One bill pushed by House Speaker Tim Moore would require all school districts to offer at least six weeks of summer school designed to help K-12 students who've failed to flourish with virtual learning since the pandemic shut down schools in March 2020.

While schools are now turning back to in-person instruction, lawmakers say high school students are in danger of not graduating and younger students are falling short in basic skills. It's optional for parents to send their children.

“This legislation will give North Carolina families an option for their children to grow and learn during this summer,” Moore said in a news release.