N.C. panel backs 'guiding principles' on health improvements

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Prominent North Carolina medical, business and nonprofit leaders and state legislators assembled by Gov. Roy Cooper backed several aspirational goals Friday to improve health care coverage.

The Democratic governor announced the creation of the North Carolina Council for Health Care Coverage just last month, mere weeks after both he won reelection and the legislature remained in Republican hands. Cooper has said he created the panel to find consensus on health access as divided state government will continue for another two years.

The panel, which wrapped up its work after four online meetings, did not recommend specific policy prescriptions but rather “guiding principles” members hope will lead to legislative successes.

Whether these commitments to maximizing quality, affordable coverage, reducing racial and rural health disparities and using taxpayer funds wisely will lead to breakthroughs during the new General Assembly session that begins in earnest next week will become visible with time.

The principles “that you've helped develop will carry significant weight as we go forward," Cooper told the panel as its work ended. “They are truly bipartisan principles and I think they reflect a wide range of perspectives.”