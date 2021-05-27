N.C. Senate, House still at odds over state budget as window narrows

Even House Speaker Tim Moore teased his Senate counterparts Wednesday from the chamber's dais, saying the Senate’s budget must have “gotten lost in the mail ... but I’m sure it’s going to show up sooner or later.”

Senate Appropriations Committee co-chairman Brent Jackson of Sampson County said the chamber's Republicans hope to send a counteroffer on a spending number to the House by the end of the week. Jackson defended the Senate's position on spending, saying it's worried the House wants to spend too much on long-term initiatives by using one-time revenue windfalls that can't be counted on.

A final spending number will determine how much can be set aside for tax reductions and key spending initiatives, such as teacher and state employee pay. The Senate wants to spend less than the House. Neither is seeking to spend as much as Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper proposed in March.

The extended stalemate has contributed to an unusual lull the past two weeks in each chamber since a key parliamentary deadline passed May 13 designed to whittle down the bills that can be considered this session. There have been few committee meetings and floor votes since.

With the delay, House and Senate are signaling their budget and tax preferences publicly.