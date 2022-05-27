N.C. State eager to play in ACC baseball tournament semis

CHARLOTTE – The 10th-seeded N.C. State baseball team (35-20) is set for its third-straight ACC Championship semifinal appearance Saturday when it faces 11th-seeded Pittsburgh (29-26) at Truist Field in Charlotte.

First pitch is slated for 5 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

The Wolfpack went 2-0 in the pool play portion of the championship with an 11-8 win over Wake Forest on Tuesday and 9-6 victory over Miami on Wednesday.

In games Friday, Adam Cecere was 4 for 4 with two home runs, Brendan Tinsman added four RBIs, and No. 6 seed Wake Forest matched an ACC Tournament record with seven homers in a 16-3 victory over third-seeded Miami.

Wake Forest (40-17-1) reached the 40-win plateau for the seventh time in program history and will learn its NCAA Tournament fate on Monday at noon (ESPN2). Miami (39-18) was outscored 25-9 in two tournament losses.

Cecere was one of two Wake Forest players to homer in a six-run third inning, and he was part of back-to-back-to-back shots in a four-run sixth.

In the early game Friday, Liam Simon tied a career high with eight strikeouts while allowing just two hits in five innings and No. 3 seed Notre Dame beat fifth-seeded Virginia 3-0.

Notre Dame (35-13) had already secured a spot in the semifinals after beating Florida State in pool play on Thursday. Virginia (38-17) awaits NCAA selections on Monday.

Zack Prajzner opened the scoring with an RBI single, scoring David LaManna, in the second inning. Jack Penney doubled off the wall in the fourth to plate Jack Brannigan for a 2-0 lead.

Prajzner added a sacrifice fly in the sixth to again score LaManna, who was 2 for 3.

Notre Dame improved to 18-0 this season when allowing two or fewer runs.

Virginia had the bases loaded with two outs in the eighth after two singles and a walk, but Sammy Cooper got the final out of the inning. Aidan Tyrell struck out two in the ninth for his first save.