N.C. State partners with local wineries to create limited-edition wines

N.C. State University is partnering with North Carolina wineries to produce a selection of N.C. State officially licensed wines.

The inaugural offering will be the first in a series called the N.C. State University Hallowed Places Collection and will feature the school’s iconic Brickyard in its labeling.

Shelton Vineyards of Dobson has produced about 2,500 bottles of the first wine in the series, which went on sale on Shelton’s website and in its tasting room on Oct. 15. A portion of the sales will support student scholarships at N.C. State.

N.C. State plans to select different wineries for subsequent wines in the series.

“North Carolina viticulture is a deep-rooted and strong part of our research and work at N.C. State, as well as a growing sector of the economy across our state,” said Christopher Boyer, an assistant vice chancellor of strategic brand management at N.C State. “This partnership showcases the important work of NC State Extension agents to help farmers across the state thrive. And, with a portion of proceeds benefiting academic scholarships, it will help us further our commitment to providing opportunities and access for students.”

