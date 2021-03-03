N.C. State's Elissa Cunane says battling COVID-19 to get to the ACC Tournament 'has been worth it, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been tough'

Summerfield’s Elissa Cunane will be back in Greensboro this week to play basketball in the ACC Women’s Tournament. The N.C. State standout from Northern Guilford spoke with Joe Sirera about being named All-ACC again, her struggle with COVID-19 during the season and the Wolfpack going into the tournament as defending champion. Here are the highlights of that conversation:
On what it feels like to be named All-ACC and be recognized as one of the top women’s basketball players in the country:
“It’s pretty cool, honestly, to think that as a kid I was just playing basketball and now here I am being called one of the best players in the country. It’s really just an honor and a testament to my teammates and coaches for helping me get to where I am. Basketball is a team sport, so the only thing I’m really worried about is the trophies at the end of the season.”
On how hard it was to miss time on the court in January after she contracted COVID-19:
“It was definitely really tough. I missed two games against Virginia Tech, and the first game I was at home biting my nails the whole game just lying in bed staring at the screen and talking with old teammates (via text and social media) throughout the game. Being able to be there at Virginia Tech (for the second game), that was almost worse because I was on the bench but not able to sub into the game. I definitely saw the team grow a lot during that week, especially the way Camille (Hobby) stepped up when I was gone.”
On whether all the protocols and other challenges associated with COVID-19 have been worth it:
“It has been worth it, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been tough. It’s been extremely hard, especially being close to home and not being able to go home and see my family as much and not hanging out with people on campus. But on the other end of that, I’ve built relationships with my teammates this year like no other. We’ve had a lot of time just to spend with each other and bond with each other. I feel like those relationships have really helped us cultivate what we’re doing on the court right now. … Every second has been worth it.”
On missing the two games with Virginia Tech, which features former Northwest Guilford standouts Cayla King and Elizabeth Kitley:
“It was super tough. That’s obviously a game I look forward to every year playing against my friends. … Looking forward to the tournament, hopefully we’ll get another matchup with them (Friday in a quarterfinal).”
On being the defending ACC Tournament champions:
“It really just puts experience under our belt, walking out on that court and knowing we can win every game we step on there to play and not having any doubt. Now, with that comes a little bit of pressure, too, to perform well. We know how we want to play when we go out there, but we’ve been there and we know what it feels like to win ...”
On going to San Antonio to play in the women’s NCAA Tournament bubble:
“We haven’t heard much information about it. All I know is that Texas recently said they’re 100 percent open, so it’s going to be a little bit scary traveling down there, not necessarily for the players but for the fans especially. It’s definitely a year like no other. I hope everyone is going to be safe when they travel, and I think the NCAA is going to do a great job of setting rules and restrictions for us, which is going to be weird. Normally, we’re used to seeing fans and seeing other teams and socializing with them. I’m excited for it, but I have no idea what it’s going to look like. Even the people who know every detail probably don’t know what it’s going to look like.”
