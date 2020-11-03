N.C. voters greet Election Day with fatigue, focus on having their voice heard

RALEIGH — North Carolinians welcomed the arrival of Election Day on Tuesday, whether as an end to months of campaign ads or a chance to finally have their say at the ballot box.
Four polling sites across the state were 15 to 30 minutes late opening Tuesday morning "for various reasons, including poll workers who arrived late," said State Board Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell. The state board planned to meet later Tuesday to consider possible voting extensions at those sites, which are Guilford, Cabarrus and Sampson counties.
Most polls opened at 6:30 a.m. to smaller-than-normal crowds, owing possibly to cool temperatures and heavy participation in early voting.
At Roberts Park in Raleigh, where hundreds of voters had lined up hours before dawn on the first day of early voting, the Election Day crowd was thin but dedicated for the chilly first minutes of Tuesday polling.
"I was No. 4," said Caleb Sanderson, a Raleigh financial advisor and self-described diehard. "I've always been an early voter, even when I was first registered at 18 and my Dad would take me before school."
More than 4.5 million North Carolina voters cast their ballots during early voting, nearly 62% of those registered in the state, according to election officials. Like those who waited until Tuesday to vote, they had a lot on their minds: the state and federal governments' responses to COVID-19; the economy, including worries about job losses, recovery aid and the threat of tax increases; access to health care; and the fight against white supremacy.
At Southeast Raleigh High School, a tabulator machine briefly jammed, causing a 25-minute delay Tuesday morning. But the precinct judge reported the "sensitive" machine there had been fixed because it was not completely level on the floor, and voting resumed with no lines. Voters got a bonus from volunteers on the way out: free granola bars.
Tanya Rogers always casts her ballot in Election Day, so she resisted this year's early-voting trend. But she was surprised to find Brooks Avenue Church of Christ nearly empty in West Raleigh — no line at all Tuesday morning. She has a guess about why.
"This is the most-important election I've seen," she said. "I thought it was Obama in 2008, but this is probably the most important. I'm 36, and I don't know how many more times I'm going to say that."
Leslie Cooper of Alamance County didn't want to take any chances with her vote. She took advantage of early voting, and went with one issue at the top of her mind.
"I always vote pro-life," Cooper said in a phone interview. This election year, she said, she also has been frustrated with Gov. Roy Cooper's leadership during the pandemic that hit the state in March.
Leslie Cooper said she suffered a stroke in September, and said, "I feel like COVID is the reason I had the stroke. My gym was shut down and I couldn't exercise. And I have three small ones, trying to school them at home and online, with not being able to let them go to school even half a day. Their schools aren't even opening up until January.
"With the whole shutdown, I think it could have been handled completely differently," Leslie Cooper said. "So I wanted to make sure I made my vote count. There were some people (in office) that I wanted to change. The only way I can affect it is by voting."
Candidates and their surrogates continued to work the state up to and on Election Day, with Jill Biden, wife of presidential candidate Joe Biden, is expected to visit a polling place in Cary on Tuesday. Pres. Trump held a rally in Fayetteville on Monday.
David Campbell of Garner, who owns Delta Communications Inc., a home-theater equipment installer, mailed in his ballot early to make sure it had time to arrive and be counted.
He too has felt Cooper has been too restrictive during the pandemic, and voted for Dan Forest instead.
"The overall agenda of Roy Cooper's administration has not been very small-business-friendly," Campbell said in a phone interview. "I'm just not very happy about the way the Democratic Party has been run in our state generally."
Campbell, who said he votes in every election, said, "I do feel like this is a more important election than we have had in recent years, but I guess it feels that way every time."
In the presidential race, Campbell said, "I voted for Donald Trump because I feel like he's got a better handle on the economy. I'm concerned what might happen to small businesses with Biden and Harris, especially with taxes."
For months, Pres. Trump has raised questions about the validity of mail-in ballots and recently also has suggested that any votes tabulated after Election Day are suspect. Campbell, who voted by mail, said that isn't an issue he's been very concerned about.
"I know there is always fraud in everything," Campbell said, but added that he doesn't believe it will be a widespread problem. "There are too many eyes on everything."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!