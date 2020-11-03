N.C. voters greet Election Day with fatigue, focus on having their voice heard

At Southeast Raleigh High School, a tabulator machine briefly jammed, causing a 25-minute delay Tuesday morning. But the precinct judge reported the "sensitive" machine there had been fixed because it was not completely level on the floor, and voting resumed with no lines. Voters got a bonus from volunteers on the way out: free granola bars.

Tanya Rogers always casts her ballot in Election Day, so she resisted this year's early-voting trend. But she was surprised to find Brooks Avenue Church of Christ nearly empty in West Raleigh — no line at all Tuesday morning. She has a guess about why.

"This is the most-important election I've seen," she said. "I thought it was Obama in 2008, but this is probably the most important. I'm 36, and I don't know how many more times I'm going to say that."

Leslie Cooper of Alamance County didn't want to take any chances with her vote. She took advantage of early voting, and went with one issue at the top of her mind.

"I always vote pro-life," Cooper said in a phone interview. This election year, she said, she also has been frustrated with Gov. Roy Cooper's leadership during the pandemic that hit the state in March.