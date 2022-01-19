n divided votes, NC legislature OK's another primary delay

A panel of three trial judges last week refused to throw out the congressional and legislative maps drawn by GOP General Assembly leaders in November. That decision was appealed to the Supreme Court, where the justices set for oral arguments for Feb. 2.

Republicans proposing the change just two days ago said a further primary delay is needed to reduce confusion with a tight schedule as the state awaits the court's decision on the maps.

Feb. 18 is the date in which the State Board of Elections says maps need to be finalized to allow for an orderly May 17 primary. And should the justices strike down districts as illegal partisan or racial gerrymanders, the law gives the legislature no less than two weeks “to remedy any defects” before the court could impose its own substitute plan.

“Confusion would occur if the Supreme Court rules on Feb. 17, and what’s the public going to do, what are candidates going to do?” asked Sen. Warren Daniel, a Burke County Republican shepherding the bill. “So this just ... takes that issue off the table and sets a reasonable schedule out in the future.”