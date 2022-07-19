Nancy Carree Wilson

GREENSBORO — was a soloist and choir director who later became a trailblazer through gospel workshops and in ministry.

the Greensboro native with a multi-octave voice directed five local choirs as a young mother

at the age of four she sang in the senior choir with her grandmother

Wilson started New Beginnings Community Outreach Church in 1994.

funeral is xxxx Friday at Mount Zion Baptist Church.

Wilson, then a single mother of three, used her gifts to spread the gospel with her brood, like a local version of "The Partridge Family,'' that popular 1970s television series about a touring musical family. Around a piano they came up with their own version of gospel songs and then traveled mostly to churches along the East Coast during the summer using the name "Chosen Generation."

Wilson's locally produced show, "Gospel Expo," was once seen every Sunday for decades on Fox (WGHP, Channel 8, which was then on ABC). Her three children were often her background singers.

Wilson is credited with helping her son, Isaac Caree, and his three friends come up with a name for their group. During a car ride she talked to her son about Christians providing standards for people to reach — and the future award-winning group Men of Standards was born.

Group member Bryan Pierce is the pastor at Mt. Zion.

Wilson recorded with several well-known Christian artists, including Bishop Larry Trotter & Sweet Holy Spirit in Chicago and Debra Morton & the Women of Excellence Choir in New Orleans.

She would release her own CD, "Nancy Wilson — Designed for Worship," in 2004.