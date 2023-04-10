NASCAR driver Cody Ware is on indefinite suspension from racing after being charged with assault and strangulation in a domestic incident in Mooresville, reports show

Ware, a native of Greensboro, was booked at the Iredell County Jail at 10:39 a.m. Monday on charges of assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and assault on a female, reports showed. He was placed in jail with bond set at $3,000. At 3:30 p.m. he was expected to be released shortly.

WGHP/FOX8, the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal, said the aggravated assault occurred on April 3, at a home in the 2200 block of Brawley School Road in Mooresville.

NASCAR officials issued the indefinite suspension Monday.

Ware is the driver of a No. 51 Ford Mustang car and races full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. He drives for his father’s team, Rick Ware Racing. His social media accounts list him as being out of Mooresville.

Although the alleged crime occurred on April 3, online records show Ware wasn’t booked into jail on charges until one week later on Monday, April 10.

Ware had said that he would miss this past weekend’s dirt race in Bristol for personal reasons, according to NASCAR. Matt Crafton was his replacement.

Rick Ware Racing tweeted a statement before the weekend that said Crafton had more than 500 overall starts in his NASCAR career.

It is unclear at this time when Ware is expected to return to racing.

Ware has raced in the Cup Series since 2017.

Cody Ware has driven in the NASCAR Cup Series every year since 2017. Ware will drive the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford this season. Heading into 2023, Ware has 97 career starts, with a best finish of sixth coming in the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Ware also has 28 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts and seven races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He has additionally crossed over and made three starts in the NTT IndyCar Series in 2021.