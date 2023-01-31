National Battle of the Bands announces new film "The Road to Houston: Preparing to Battle"

CHARLOTTE - Webber Marketing (WM), creators of the Pepsi National Battle of The Bands (NBOTB) presented by Toyota, is excited to announce the release of its new film "The Road to Houston: Preparing to Battle," a behind-the-scenes look at the band selection process and the dedication and passion it takes to make the most electrifying HBCU band event of the year happen.

The film features exclusive interviews and takes audiences through the journey of the band members and directors as they prepared to travel to Houston to perform in front of 55,000 fans at NRG Stadium last August. From preparation to dedication and execution, this film gives a unique perspective on the hard work and sacrifice that goes into creating the performances fans look forward to witnessing during football halftimes, homecoming parades and the coveted battle of the bands.

"From powerful interviews to exclusive band camp and live performance footage, this film promises to be an emotional and inspiring trip into what it takes for these Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) band programs and their talented musicians to prepare for one of America's largest marching band events," says Derek Webber, executive producer & CEO of Webber Marketing. "We hope the film will inspire others to appreciate and support the art of marching band and the rich cultural heritage of HBCU bands."

"The Road to Houston: Preparing to Battle" is the third installment in the NBOTB film series and is particularly timely as it is set to air beginning on Sunday, January 29 and will continue throughout the month of February in more 60 markets across the country to coincide with Black History Month celebrations. It is a great opportunity to highlight some of our nation's most talented HBCU marching bands and reveal how much sacrifice, dedication, and passion goes on behind-the-scenes to create the performances fans look forward to witnessing.

The eight HBCU marching bands appearing in the film participated in the 2022 Pepsi NBOTB in Houston, Texas and are as follows:

Alabama A&M University, Marching Maroon & White Band; Alcorn State University, The Sounds of Dyn-O-mite Marching Band; Bethune Cookman University, Marching Wildcats; Grambling State University, World Famed Tiger Marching BandKentucky State University, Mighty Marching Thorobreds; North Carolina A&T State University, The Blue and Gold Marching Machine; Prairie View A&M University, "Marching Storm" Band; Southern University, Human Jukebox.

The HBCU band experience has an incredible legacy of courageous pioneers whose influence continues to be felt today. The goal of the film is to continue amplifying the importance and impact the NBOTB event, HBCU bands and the HBCU community at large and to celebrate their presence, honor their history and inspire future generations of band members.

For a list of dates and times to watch "The Road to Houston: Preparing to Battle" in your area, visit www.nationalbattleofthebands.com/salute.