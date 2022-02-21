National Cancer Prevention Month a perfect time to examine myths vs. facts

February is National Cancer Prevention Month, which makes this a good time to learn about what does — and does not — cause cancer.

In many cases, what is known about cancer prevention is still evolving. However, it’s well-accepted that your lifestyle affects your chances of developing cancer. From your diet and exercise routines to protecting yourself from the sun and avoiding risky behaviors, a few simple lifestyle changes can make a difference in your risk of developing many types of cancer.

However, many claims about what causes cancer may cause you to worry unnecessarily about your health and the health of your family.

Before you panic, take a look at the facts behind these common myths:

Myth: Antiperspirants or deodorants can cause breast cancer.

Fact: No conclusive evidence links the use of underarm antiperspirants or deodorants with breast cancer. Some reports have suggested that these products contain harmful substances such as aluminum compounds and parabens that can be absorbed through the skin or enter the body through nicks caused by shaving, but the evidence to date suggests these products don’t cause cancer.