NC approves new rules for in-person school. Some say they don't go far enough.

The main split between the state board/DHHS and GOP lawmakers is over what options are being given to middle schools and high schools for in-person instruction.

The state board and DHHS are only allowing middle schools and high schools to use "Plan B," where 6 feet of social distancing is required in classrooms. The restriction means middle schools and high schools are mainly only offering a mix of in-person and online classes instead of daily in-person classes.

Only elementary schools can use "Plan A," which has minimal social distancing requirements that allow them to offer daily in-person classes. Elementary schools can use either Plan A or Plan B but are being encouraged to move to Plan A.

"While our older children tend to transmit in the same way as adults do, younger children have much lower rates of transmissibility, and that's why we see that difference there," said Susan Gale-Perry, DHHS chief deputy secretary.

Republican lawmakers and GOP state board members want middle schools and high schools to also be able to use Plan A. They say the state can't move forward until more children are getting five days a week of in-person classes.