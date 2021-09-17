 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NC baseball players pitch in for a potato-growing nonprofit
0 Comments

NC baseball players pitch in for a potato-growing nonprofit

  • 0

SHELBY — When Doug Sharp founded the Cleveland County Potato Project 12 years ago, he had no idea his organization would reach more than 1 million pounds of distribution.

Much of his ability to reach such an astronomical number stems from volunteers within the community. Recently, baseball players from Gardner-Webb University joined the efforts to keep the program going strong, plucking weeds from a potato field on Sulphur Springs Road in Shelby and introducing youngsters to simple farming practices.

Head coach Jim Chester said he was looking for volunteer work for his team and said a connection between Gardner-Webb Athletic Director Chuck Burch and Sharp led to the opportunity.

"I've done community service everywhere I've been," said Chester. "We try to do multiple projects throughout the year. We've done a lot of work with the YMCA locally in Boiling Springs. It's our first community service event of the year."

Chester said giving back presents an opportunity to think and reflect about all that one has and to put ourselves in the shoes of those who are less fortunate.

"Anything we can do to help someone else is a true blessing," said Chester. "We have that opportunity — we have that mentality anytime we try to work with the community."

Despite all he has done, Sharp feels like he has left a few opportunities on the table.

"We have the ability to do so much but sometimes we don't always choose that route," said Sharp. "I am pleased but working with it so closely, I know that we could have done better."

Sharp said he chose to produce potatoes because of their longevity and health benefits.

"They are so productive and so good for you," said Sharp. "You can keep sweet potatoes for a year if you want to. It's the perfect food as far as nutrition is concerned."

Sophomore A.J. Jones was excited to lend a hand. The second baseman grew up on a tomato farm in the eastern North Carolina county of Nash and said a hard day's work is right up his alley.

"This is going to be cool," said Jones. "It's really important because we fell in love with this community and I fell in love with it since I got to Gardner-Webb because it means a lot to the people on the team. We are here for the community."

Dustin Hayes showed up early ready to get his hands in the dirt with his son Olsen Hayes in tow.

Hayes said although it will feel more like a play date for his 2-year-old son, he said it is never too early to instill the value of giving back.

"We enjoy helping other people and I feel like this is an important project the community does to help those in need," said Hayes. "I think it's important you instill things such as this in them when they are young so they continue to do it as they get older."

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This NC school district quits most quarantines, contact tracing of COVID cases
State and Regional News

This NC school district quits most quarantines, contact tracing of COVID cases

  • Updated

Early Monday, the Union County school board voted 8-1 to immediately stop COVID-19 contact tracing and significantly curtail coronavirus quarantine requirements. Against advice of Union County’s health department as well as state and federal recommendations on reducing COVID-19 risks in classrooms, the school district will not require quarantine for students even if they’ve been in contact ...

Inmate found unresponsive at jail in High Point has died, Guilford sheriff says
Crime

Inmate found unresponsive at jail in High Point has died, Guilford sheriff says

Dakota Stevens, 27, was found unresponsive but breathing inside a holding cell about 4:15 p.m. on Monday, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Detention and medical staff started life-saving measures and EMS arrived about 4:25 p.m. to take Stevens to High Point Medical Center. He was later transferred to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem where he died about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News