NC-bound Boom Supersonic loses engine manufacturer

Boom Supersonic will need a new engine manufacturer as it moves forward with plans to create a pioneering commercial supersonic jet at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Rolls-Royce has announced it has ended its partnership with Boom, a Colorado-based company that has received more than $121 million in North Carolina and Guilford County incentives to build an assembly and testing facility at PTI.

Boom has committed to employ more than 1,750 people and invest $500 million in the site by the end of the decade. The plan is for the Greensboro facility to produce the Overture, Boom’s prospective slender-nosed, four-engine passenger aircraft that could cruise at 1,300 mph over water and 770 mph over land.

Boom and the London-based Rolls-Royce agreed in the summer of 2020 “to work together to identify a propulsion system that would complement Overture’s airframe.”

But not now. The partnership is stalled, and both sides gave statements hinting they instigated the split. Reporting from the aviation-focused news outlet AIN Outline indicates it was Rolls-Royce who initiated the breakup.

Rolls-Royce spokesman Donald Campbell said in a statement to The News & Observer of Raleigh that “after careful consideration, Rolls-Royce has determined that the commercial aviation supersonic market is not currently a priority for us.”

Aubrey Scanlan, a spokeswoman for Boom, said the company will announce a new engine partner “later this year.”

“We are appreciative of Rolls-Royce’s work over the last few years, but it became clear that Rolls’ proposed engine design and legacy business model is not the best option for Overture’s future airline operators or passengers,” she said in an email.

Despite switching engine manufacturers, Scanlan said the Overture is still on pace to carry passengers by 2029. Among the company’s current contracts include deals to sell a select number of Overtures to United Airlines (15 planes) and American Airlines (20) when they become available.

Yet one aviation expert says losing an engine partnership could be a major obstacle for a supersonic jet manufacturer that has yet to achieve its goal of creating a quiet, sustainable aircraft.

“Essentially you design an airplane around your engine,” said Janet Bednarek, an aviation historian and professor at the University of Dayton. “To not have the engine you had been planning on is something of a hiccup, and can be a major hiccup.”

Bednarek said engines and the aircraft frames are typically designed in tandem, meaning a change in engines could necessitate other changes. She questioned whether a large number of engine manufacturers will jump at the chance to make a supersonic jet engine — a highly specialized product for a still-unproven market.

“Not knowing how many are going to be sold, finding a new partner could be somewhat challenging,” she said.