NC could see a budget stalemate again this year, this time between Republican chambers

The 2019 mini budget tactic was a way to get around Cooper's veto of the comprehensive budget. But this time, North Carolina could have the same scenario to get around the chambers.

Also on Thursday, the Senate rejected Cooper's nomination for the Department of Environmental Quality secretary, Dionne Delli-Gatti, a first after the legislature put in place the requirement of confirming the governor's Cabinet picks after Cooper first took office in 2017.

Berger doesn't think the vote will impact this year's budget negotiations with Cooper. Shortly after the vote, Cooper named Delli-Gatti as the new North Carolina Clean Energy Director.

"One of the challenges that you have in what we do is whether or not you can in some respects separate out issues, so that you don't allow highly contested issue to bleed over and create a problem with something that is truly unrelated," he said.

"So that would be my expectation, that this would not have any significant impact on any discussions as far as the budget is concerned, but we'll have to see."

He also doesn't want to present a comprehensive budget to the House without that agreed-upon spending number.