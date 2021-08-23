NC district forgoing masks in schools amid local COVID positivity rate jump

MONROE — For now, students and staff in Union County public schools won’t be required to wear face coverings, despite a growing body of research showing strict mask policies not only help protect children from COVID-19 but also limit interruptions to the school year by reducing the need for proactive quarantine measures.

The largest reported coronavirus school or daycare outbreak in North Carolina is currently in Union County, in a charter school where leaders reversed their earlier decision to leave masks optional after a cluster of cases grew to more than 100.

District leaders have suggested the Union County school board adopt a mask mandate and local health officials published data recently showing stark increases in the county’s positivity rate, number of COVID-19 cases and the number of people hospitalized due to the virus.

“This is not what we were hoping to see as we prepare for the opening of the 2020-21 school year,” UCPS Assistant Superintendent Jarrod McCraw said at a recent board meeting. “Unfortunately, COVID numbers are trending upward.”

As of last week, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Union County was 13.9%. Two months ago on June 18, the positivity rate stood at 2.5%.