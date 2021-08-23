NC district forgoing masks in schools amid local COVID positivity rate jump

MONROE — For now, students and staff in Union County public schools won’t be required to wear face coverings, despite a growing body of research showing strict mask policies not only help protect children from COVID-19 but also limit interruptions to the school year by reducing the need for proactive quarantine measures.
The largest reported coronavirus school or daycare outbreak in North Carolina is currently in Union County, in a charter school where leaders reversed their earlier decision to leave masks optional after a cluster of cases grew to more than 100.
District leaders have suggested the Union County school board adopt a mask mandate and local health officials published data recently showing stark increases in the county’s positivity rate, number of COVID-19 cases and the number of people hospitalized due to the virus.
“This is not what we were hoping to see as we prepare for the opening of the 2020-21 school year,” UCPS Assistant Superintendent Jarrod McCraw said at a recent board meeting. “Unfortunately, COVID numbers are trending upward.”
As of last week, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Union County was 13.9%. Two months ago on June 18, the positivity rate stood at 2.5%.
In the 5-18-year-old age group in Union County, there were 48 positive cases of COVID-19 the week of July 18. That number jumped to 104 positive cases within the same age group the week of July 25. The weeks of Aug. 1 and Aug 8, 169 positive cases were reported.
Union County enrolls roughly 41,000 students — and is one of the few districts in the Charlotte region reopening classrooms this month without requiring masks for students and staff.
UCPS board chairperson Melissa Merrell and her fellow board members agreed to talk about the subject at the board’s next meeting Sept. 7. At that point, school will have been in session for up to two weeks. Board members also have requested Dennis Joyner, Union County’s public health director, join the meeting.
McCraw mentioned the large outbreak at Monroe’s Union Academy, telling board members it shows what can happen if COVID-19 starts to spread.
“By the time you get to the point where you think you can stop it, you’re already under water and you can’t recover from it,” McCraw said.
Despite the data and concerns, Merrell and six other board members refused to budge, voting 7-2 against making masks mandatory in schools. Board members John Kirkpatrick IV and Joseph Morreale voted for the motion.
“Only two members voted to proactively protect the health of our kids and the faculty and staff,” said Patrick Norris, a father of three who lives in Union County. “That is alarming.”
McCraw said he talks daily with Joyner and this week Joyner’s message “became a lot stronger.” Joyner recommends UCPS follow expert guidelines: Make masks a requirement in schools.
“I was surprised — and angry — at their decision,” Norris said. “The board ignored county and state health department recommendations. I want to know what information the seven ‘no votes’ used to decide against the health department recommendation to require masks.”
Merrell was the only board member who responded to the Observer’s request for comment. She said that the district has implemented “mitigating measures” such as requiring masks on school buses and quarantines.
“We have been working with our superintendent on student resources, parent access to CANVAS, Teachers that wish to Tutor, and On-Demand Tutoring to assist students that are on quarantine so that they stay engaged and have access after-hours and on weekends with assignment,” Merrell said.