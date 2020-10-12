NC DMV headquarters will be in Rocky Mount by Christmas, but many workers stay behind

DMV does not know what portion of employee departures are related to the move, according to Portia Manley, who is helping coordinate the transition.

"They are not required to give a reason for leaving when they give notice," Manley wrote in an email. "So we don't know if it was to take another job, didn't want to do the commute, are moving out of the area or have just decided to stay home and no longer work because of current conditions."

The employee survey and "listening sessions" with employees in 2019 showed most workers wanted to remain living in the Triangle and were reluctant to commute to Rocky Mount. DMV mapped where its headquarters employees lived at the time and calculated that it would take them an average of 57 minutes to get to the Rocky Mount complex and about the same time to get home.

Robert Dalton is among the DMV employees who left because of the move to Rocky Mount. Dalton was a supervisor in vehicle records when he was faced with the prospect of a much longer drive to work from his home in Raleigh.

"It was going to add 106 miles to my daily commute," he said. "So obviously that was a no-brainer, that I didn't want to be doing that."