NC DMV headquarters will be in Rocky Mount by Christmas, but many workers stay behind

RALEIGH — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has begun to move its headquarters from Raleigh to Rocky Mount, but many of its workers won't be going with it.
About a third of headquarters employees have chosen to leave DMV rather than follow their job an hour's drive east to Rocky Mount. With the move expected to be completed by Christmas, the agency is working to fill dozens of vacant positions.
DMV has actually had less attrition than feared. A survey of 255 DMV employees in early 2019 showed that more than half intended to quit if the agency left its longtime home on New Bern Avenue for Rocky Mount, and many others were uncertain about staying.
The vacancy rate for jobs at DMV headquarters hovered around 15% until last summer, when it began an almost steady rise to about 27% at the end of September. On Sept. 28, DMV was trying to fill 132 of its 495 headquarters positions, a snapshot that doesn't reflect the number of jobs it has already filled.
Torre Jessup, a DMC commissioner, told members of the N.C. Board of Transportation last week that DMV is having some success hiring people from the Rocky Mount area, which had a 9.1% unemployment rate in August. That's tied with the Fayetteville metro area for highest in the state.
"We've got a community that really wants the opportunity, and we've found some really good employees," he said.
DMV does not know what portion of employee departures are related to the move, according to Portia Manley, who is helping coordinate the transition.
"They are not required to give a reason for leaving when they give notice," Manley wrote in an email. "So we don't know if it was to take another job, didn't want to do the commute, are moving out of the area or have just decided to stay home and no longer work because of current conditions."
The employee survey and "listening sessions" with employees in 2019 showed most workers wanted to remain living in the Triangle and were reluctant to commute to Rocky Mount. DMV mapped where its headquarters employees lived at the time and calculated that it would take them an average of 57 minutes to get to the Rocky Mount complex and about the same time to get home.
Robert Dalton is among the DMV employees who left because of the move to Rocky Mount. Dalton was a supervisor in vehicle records when he was faced with the prospect of a much longer drive to work from his home in Raleigh.
"It was going to add 106 miles to my daily commute," he said. "So obviously that was a no-brainer, that I didn't want to be doing that."
DMV did not seek to move to Rocky Mount. The two buildings that make up its headquarters in Raleigh have problems with asbestos and fire safety that were too expensive to fix. In exchange for some minor changes.
Then in 2018, the state budget approved by the General Assembly included an item directing DMV to vacate its offices by Oct. 1, 2020, and seek proposals to lease new offices in Wake or surrounding counties. DMV received a dozen offers at nine sites -- all in Wake or Research Triangle Park except one on the north side of Rocky Mount, which just qualified because Nash County touches Wake near Zebulon.
Because the Rocky Mount site met DMV's needs at the lowest lease rate, the agency was obliged by state law to accept it.
This spring, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the General Assembly extended the deadline for DMV to leave New Bern Avenue beyond Oct. 1. About a third of positions have moved so far and everyone, including Jessup and other top managers, should be in Rocky Mount by Dec. 19, he said.
DMV is leasing about 208,000 square feet spread over five buildings in what was originally home of the Hardee's hamburger restaurant chain and later headquarters of Centura Bank.
