NC Folk Fest schedule 2021

Friday, Aug. 27
Lee Wrangler Stage
Opening Remarks
5:30-6 p.m.
Festival Community Jam
Sponsored by UNCC Old-Time Ensemble
6-6:45 p.m.
Hot Club of Cowtown
Western Swing
7:15 p.m.-8:15 p.m.
Molly Tuttle
Americana/Bluegrass
8:45-10:15 p.m.
Lawn Stage
Conjunto Guantanamo
Cuban
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Shamarr Allen
Nsw Orleans Funk & Hip Hop
8-9 p.m.
Old Courthouse Stage
Sofll$ of Hope & Justice
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Townebank Stage at Lebauer Park
Calque Vidal & Batuque
Afro-Brazilian
6:15-7:15 p.m.
Alsarah & The Nubatones
East-African Retro-Pop
7:45-8:45 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Lee Wrangler Stage
Conjunto Guantanamo
Cuban
12:45-1:45 p.m.
Alsarah & the Nubatones
East-African Retro-pop
2:15 - 3:15 p.m.
The Mari Black Trio
Scottish
3:45-4:45 p.m.
Oxente Drumming
Afro-Brazilian Drumming
5:15-6:15 p.m.
Shamarr Allen
New Orleans Funk & Hip Hop
7:15-8:15 p.m.
Wycliffe Gordon Jazz
Lawn Stage
Javier Montano
Norteno/Banda
Noon-12:45 p.m.
Hot Club of Cowtown
Western Swing
1:15-2:15 p.m.
Quraishi
Afhani rubab, table and dhol
2:45-3:45 p.m.
Flatpicking Traditions Across Three Continents
4:15-5 p.m.
Fiddle Traditions: From the Highlands to the Plains
6-6:45 p.m.
The Mari Black Trio
Scottish
7:15-8:15 p.m.
Asarah & The Nubatones
East African Retro-pop
8:45-9:45 p.m.
Old Courthouse Stage
Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble
Argentine Tango
Noon-1 p.m.
Shamarr Allen
New Orleans Funk & Hip Hop
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Dewey and Leslie Brown and the Carolina Gentlemen
North Carolina Bluegrass
3-4 p.m.
World Voices and Song Traditions
4:30-5:15 p.m.
Javier Montano
Norteno/Banda
6:15-7 p.m.
Dewey & Leslie Brown and the Carolina Gentlemen
North Carolina Bluegrass
7:30-8:30 p.m.
Caique Vidal & Batuque
Afro-Brazilian
9-10 p.m.
Townebank Stage at Lebauer Park
Quraishi
Afhani rubab, table and dhol
12:15-1:15 p.m.
Buckdance & Blues: Remembering Algia Mae Hinton and John Dee Holeman
1:45-2:45 p.m.
North Carolina Hip Hop: Rap is Folk
Featuring Demeanor, GATECITYCRAIG, Kembe X, Lovey the Don, Chris Meadows and Antion Scales
3:15-6:15 p.m.
Conjunto Guantanamo
Cuban
7:15-8:15 p.m.
Hot Club of Cowtown
Western Swing
8:45-9:45 p.m.
Center City Park
9-11 Remembrance/Stairclimb
National Anthem by Bel Canto
8:30-11:30 a.m.
Grand Shores
World Folk
12:30-1:15 p.m.
Foundsound
Beatmaking Workshop
6:30-7:15 p.m.
DIY Home Recording/Mixing and Mastering Workshop
7:30-8:15 p.m.
#DGSO Stage (Saturday only)
9/11 Memorial Ceremony
5-5:30 p.m.
JAZZ XPRESSION FEAT. Lydia Salett Dudley
5:30-6:30 p.m.
Doby
7-8 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Lee Wrangler Stage
Conjunto Guantanamo
Cuban
12:30-1:30 p.m.
The Mari Black Trio
Scottish
2-3 p.m.
Hard Drive
North Carolina Old-Time & Bluegrass
3:30-4:30 p.m.
The Malpass Brothers
Classic Country
5-6 p.m.
Lawn Stage
Jalessa Cade
1-1:45 p.m.
Mangum & Company
2-2:30 p.m.
Women in Gospel Workshop
2:30-3 p.m.
Cora Harvey Armstrong
3:15-3:45 p.m.
Gospel Stars of Greensboro
4-4:45 p.m.
The Lengendary Ingramettes
5-6 p.m.
Old Courthouse Stage
Hard Drive
North Carolina Old-Time & Bluegrass
1-2 p.m.
Buckdance & Blues: Remembering Algia Mae Hinton and John Dee Holeman
2:30-3:30 p.m.
Dewey and Leslie Brown and the Carolina Gentlemen
North Carolina Bluegrass
4-5 p.m.
Townebank Stage at Lebauer Park
All Levels Yoga Class with Dancing Dogs
Yoga Greensboro
Noon-12:45 p.m.
Quraishi
Afhani rubab, table and dhol
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Percussion: Building Block for Song
3-3:45 p.m.
Leela School of Dance Interactive
South Indian Bharata Natyam
4:15-4:45 p.m.
Leela School of Dance Performance
South Indian Bharata Natyam
4:45-5:45 p.m.
Center City Park
Production Workshop
Making a Radio Ready Instrumental