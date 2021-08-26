 Skip to main content
NC Folk Fest schedule 2021
Friday, Aug. 27

Lee Wrangler Stage

Opening Remarks

5:30-6 p.m.

Festival Community Jam

Sponsored by UNCC Old-Time Ensemble

6-6:45 p.m.

Hot Club of Cowtown

Western Swing

7:15 p.m.-8:15 p.m.

Molly Tuttle

Americana/Bluegrass

8:45-10:15 p.m.

Lawn Stage

Conjunto Guantanamo

Cuban

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Shamarr Allen

Nsw Orleans Funk & Hip Hop

8-9 p.m.

Old Courthouse Stage

Sofll$ of Hope & Justice

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Townebank Stage at Lebauer Park

Calque Vidal & Batuque

Afro-Brazilian

6:15-7:15 p.m.

Alsarah & The Nubatones

East-African Retro-Pop

7:45-8:45 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Lee Wrangler Stage

Conjunto Guantanamo

Cuban

12:45-1:45 p.m.

Alsarah & the Nubatones

East-African Retro-pop

2:15 - 3:15 p.m.

The Mari Black Trio

Scottish

3:45-4:45 p.m.

Oxente Drumming

Afro-Brazilian Drumming

5:15-6:15 p.m.

Shamarr Allen

New Orleans Funk & Hip Hop

7:15-8:15 p.m.

Wycliffe Gordon Jazz

Lawn Stage

Javier Montano

Norteno/Banda

Noon-12:45 p.m.

Hot Club of Cowtown

Western Swing

1:15-2:15 p.m.

Quraishi

Afhani rubab, table and dhol

2:45-3:45 p.m.

Flatpicking Traditions Across Three Continents

4:15-5 p.m.

Fiddle Traditions: From the Highlands to the Plains

6-6:45 p.m.

The Mari Black Trio

Scottish

7:15-8:15 p.m.

Asarah & The Nubatones

East African Retro-pop

8:45-9:45 p.m.

Old Courthouse Stage

Lorena Guillen Tango Ensemble

Argentine Tango

Noon-1 p.m.

Shamarr Allen

New Orleans Funk & Hip Hop

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Dewey and Leslie Brown and the Carolina Gentlemen

North Carolina Bluegrass

3-4 p.m.

World Voices and Song Traditions

4:30-5:15 p.m.

Javier Montano

Norteno/Banda

6:15-7 p.m.

Dewey & Leslie Brown and the Carolina Gentlemen

North Carolina Bluegrass

7:30-8:30 p.m.

Caique Vidal & Batuque

Afro-Brazilian

9-10 p.m.

Townebank Stage at Lebauer Park

Quraishi

Afhani rubab, table and dhol

12:15-1:15 p.m.

Buckdance & Blues: Remembering Algia Mae Hinton and John Dee Holeman

1:45-2:45 p.m.

North Carolina Hip Hop: Rap is Folk

Featuring Demeanor, GATECITYCRAIG, Kembe X, Lovey the Don, Chris Meadows and Antion Scales

3:15-6:15 p.m.

Conjunto Guantanamo

Cuban

7:15-8:15 p.m.

Hot Club of Cowtown

Western Swing

8:45-9:45 p.m.

Center City Park

9-11 Remembrance/Stairclimb

National Anthem by Bel Canto

8:30-11:30 a.m.

Grand Shores

World Folk

12:30-1:15 p.m.

Foundsound 

Beatmaking Workshop

6:30-7:15 p.m.

DIY Home Recording/Mixing and Mastering Workshop

7:30-8:15 p.m.

#DGSO Stage (Saturday only)

9/11 Memorial Ceremony

5-5:30 p.m.

JAZZ XPRESSION FEAT. Lydia Salett Dudley

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Doby

7-8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 29

Lee Wrangler Stage

Conjunto Guantanamo

Cuban

12:30-1:30 p.m.

The Mari Black Trio

Scottish

2-3 p.m.

Hard Drive

North Carolina Old-Time & Bluegrass

3:30-4:30 p.m.

The Malpass Brothers

Classic Country

5-6 p.m.

Lawn Stage

Jalessa Cade

1-1:45 p.m.

Mangum & Company

2-2:30 p.m.

Women in Gospel Workshop

2:30-3 p.m.

Cora Harvey Armstrong

3:15-3:45 p.m.

Gospel Stars of Greensboro

4-4:45 p.m.

The Lengendary Ingramettes

5-6 p.m.

Old Courthouse Stage

Hard Drive

North Carolina Old-Time & Bluegrass

1-2 p.m.

Buckdance & Blues: Remembering Algia Mae Hinton and John Dee Holeman

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Dewey and Leslie Brown and the Carolina Gentlemen

North Carolina Bluegrass

4-5 p.m.

Townebank Stage at Lebauer Park

All Levels Yoga Class with Dancing Dogs

Yoga Greensboro

Noon-12:45 p.m.

Quraishi

Afhani rubab, table and dhol

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Percussion: Building Block for Song

3-3:45 p.m.

Leela School of Dance Interactive

South Indian Bharata Natyam

4:15-4:45 p.m.

Leela School of Dance Performance

South Indian Bharata Natyam

4:45-5:45 p.m.

Center City Park

Production Workshop

Making a Radio Ready Instrumental

Noon-12:45 p.m.

Writing a 16: The Lyricism of Rap

1-1:45 p.m.

