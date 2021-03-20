NC has a $5.6 billion, long-term plan to improve K-12 schools. But will it be funded?

The plan calls for steadily ramping up the new funding over the next eight years. But the report says action is needed.

"State funding for education in North Carolina has declined in real terms over the last decade," according to the report. "As of fiscal year 2018, North Carolina's total per-pupil spending was 6th lowest in the nation. When adjusted for inflation, per-pupil spending in North Carolina has declined about 6 percent since 2010."

But Ryan, of Sen. Berger's office, says more recent data from the National Education Association shows that total per-pupil spending in North Carolina was higher in 2020 than 2010, even after adjusting for inflation.

Answer 'isn't more money'

Manning said "providing the opportunity for a sound, basic education isn't more money. It's competent management from principals and effective teaching from educators."

Ryan said that the state should have involved legislators more in the development of the plan.

"Even though the legislature is the only body with the constitutional authority to implement many of the suggestions contained in the document, its authors have not engaged in any meaningful way with legislators for a year," Ryan said.

"It's possible that legislators review these suggestions and take some of them into consideration, as has happened before. It's also possible that legislators spend the same amount of time engaging with this document as the authors spent engaging with legislators."