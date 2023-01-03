NC is a leading pork and poultry producer. Now, a company wants to grow chicken in a lab.

Growing chickens and hogs is big business in North Carolina.

Now, a company that grows its meat in a lab instead of in barns is looking to Eastern North Carolina for the location of its first commercial-scale facility.

Believer Meats is investing more than $123 million to build a manufacturing facility in Wilson Corporate Park. When complete, the Wilson facility will employ about 100 people, with Believer targeting the production of about 22 million pounds of meat a year.

Yaakov Nahmias, an Israeli professor, founded the company as Future Meat Technologies in 2018. In November 2022, the company changed its name to the more marketable Believer Meats.

The company operates a pilot plant in Rehovot, Israel, and was looking for somewhere to scale up production.

The Believer Meats announcement comes less than a month after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration made Upside Foods the first company to receive key regulatory approvals for its lab-grown chicken products. Upside still needs approvals from the U.S. Department of Agriculture before it can go to market.

Believer Meats is working toward those approvals as well.

“North Carolina’s leadership in agribusiness and biotechnology, combined with the largest and most diverse manufacturing workforce in the southeastern United States, will help the company meet the future food demands of a growing global population,” N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said in a written statement.

Average annual wages at the Wilson facility will be $60,087, according to an announcement from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office. The project will receive a $500,000 grant from the One North Carolina Fund, although Believer Meats must hit capital investment and job creation targets to receive payment.

"I have tried the product And I didn’t do a blind test — maybe I should have," said Kash Muthuraman, Believer Meats’ vice president of operations. "I would say it tastes very much like the actual chicken. It smells very much like the actual chicken, the flavors are very similar. So I think even a blind test it would be tough to differentiate."