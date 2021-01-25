NC isn't checking immigration status as it offers COVID vaccine but residents have fears

RALEIGH — As a housekeeper, Ana Huerta has spent the pandemic disinfecting and cleaning surfaces in homes and factories in the Triangle and is unable to work from home.

Huerta, a Mexican immigrant, wants to be vaccinated to avoid bringing the coronavirus home to her two small children, but she has worried that lacking legal immigration status could prevent her from getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It would make no sense to not vaccinate someone over legal status if the point is to get rid of the virus," Huerta, 38, said in Spanish to The News & Observer. "I think that would be selfish, or even racist."

North Carolina plans to vaccinate frontline essential workers like Huerta in Group 3, those who work with the public and are at higher risk of being exposed to COVID-19.

That includes teachers, first responders, food and agricultural workers, grocery store workers and manufacturing workers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That means many of North Carolina's estimated 325,000 unauthorized immigrants — many who work in those industries — could be eligible next to get the vaccine. The state is currently making its way through Group 1, healthcare workers and nursing home residents and staff, and Group 2, anyone 65 years or older.