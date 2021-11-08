NC judge could order state to hand over $1.7 billion in new public school funding

RALEIGH — A North Carolina judge could order the state on Wednesday to turn over $1.7 billion to increase funding for public education, over the objections of Republican lawmakers.

The plaintiffs in the long-running Leandro school funding court have proposed requiring the state budget director, state controller and state treasurer to turn over $1.7 billion to fund the next two years of a new education plan. State Superior Court Judge David Lee has scheduled a court hearing in Raleigh on Wednesday to consider their proposal.

"This Court cannot permit the State to continue failing to effectuate the right to a sound basic education guaranteed to the people of North Carolina, nor can it indefinitely wait for the State to act," the plaintiffs say in their proposed court order, which was obtained first by WRAL.

In a press release last week, GOP Senate leader Phil Berger's press office argued that Lee "will illegally order the Cooper Administration to implement the entire multibillion-dollar plan over the objections of the legislature."

The Leandro case was initially filed in 1994 by low-wealth school districts to get more state funding. The case is named after a student from Hoke County who has since graduated from college.