NC lawmakers draft bill that would require people to seek work to receive unemployment

At the very least, he said, they hope to reintroduce the work registration provision, which requires people receiving benefits to be registered with the state's job service office, NC Works.

At the same time, he expressed hesitations and declined to specify a date for reactivating the work-search requirement. He said his office had considered doing so multiple times in recent months but had not yet believed that the state had reached the point when "that 'juice' that we really want to have from having that work search requirement in is worth the pain and suffering that it's going to create for folks that are already struggling with the system."

He said this change, whenever it takes place, should be implemented for everyone.

"Separating COVID from non-COVID job loss would have so complicated our system, [which] was already overburdened," Gibson said. "Communicating those unique characteristics would have caused more confusion, more panic."

The bill proposed by legislators would make work search mandatory for people out of work for non-COVID-19 reasons but waive it for those out of work for COVID-related reasons.