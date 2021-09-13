NC lawmakers turn to funding once ruled unethical. Are their $14,000 salaries the cause?

Cooper also highlighted the fact that North Carolina's legislative sessions don't have set start and end dates — session can go on for an indeterminate amount of time. That makes becoming a lawmaker especially difficult for people who have families or work inflexible jobs, in addition to living far away.

"Not only are we not paying people, we don't let them go home at a consistent time," Cooper said.

Many state legislators work in professions that are flexible, like law, are retired, or have spouses who make enough to support them. If lawmakers voted to raise their own pay or per diem amounts, more people might be willing to serve — people who can't afford to quit their job for one that pays less than $14,000. That could, in turn, make the legislature more diverse.

A pay increase could also root out corruption, Cooper said.

"You're still incentivizing people to run for the office and don't need the money or that do and they find other means to get it," Cooper said. "If you pay someone $13,900 a year, they're going to have to find other means to make ends meet. We hope that it's not corruption, but I don't think we should be surprised if it is."