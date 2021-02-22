Watchdog: Robinson campaign report details 'disturbing' number of omissions, discrepancies

Bob Phillips, executive director of Common Cause North Carolina, said candidates need to give their constituents confidence that contributions are being used appropriately.

In the past, farmers or tech employees have been able to expense their clothing because their regular job doesn't require them to dress up.

From the report, Phillips said it is unclear why Robinson needed clothing for his campaign from Lake Gaston Outfitters, a store that specializes in hiking, canoeing and cycling gear.

Phillips said he also hasn't seen someone buy their wife clothing before.

"I think it's questionable," Phillips said. "Maybe his wife is someone who is with him and campaigning and there could be a case for additional expenditures ... but that needs an explanation."

And then there are the medical bills.

"I have seen some leeway where people buy clothes or even get a haircut," Phillips said. "But I've never seen a doctor's bill being used or paid for by a campaign contribution and listed in a campaign finance report."

Phillips said there may be a good answer about how a medical procedure, but the campaign hasn't yet provided that explanation.