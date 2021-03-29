NC now providing free home COVID test kits to high-risk populations

North Carolina started providing free, home COVID-19 test kits Friday to people on food assistance and those with disabilities.

The program, a partnership between the state and Labcorp, has 35,000 available home tests, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The tests are aimed at individuals with COVID-19 symptoms or who may have been exposed or people with disabilities or who may have difficulty accessing existing state-funded testing sites and resources

"We need to bring testing to where people are," said Natalie Ivanov, a top state health official.

"There's still that gap we saw for folks who might have difficulty getting to a testing event or a health care provider," she said.

The 35,000 kits in the pilot program are a starting point, Ivanov said.

The state may expand eligibility depending on demand over the next few weeks and feedback from health providers.

To order a home COVID-19 test kit, go to pixel.labcorp.com/nc.

Test kits are shipped overnight via FedEx, according to DHHS.