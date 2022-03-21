NC pastor spreads smiles while dressed as Colonel Sanders

ICARD — Pastor Tim Campbell loves to make people smile, and he generates grins when he dresses as Colonel Sanders, founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken.

In a white suit, black western bow tie, black dress shoes and cane, he becomes The Colonel.

“(Making people smile has) always been his goal even without The Colonel,” Tim’s wife Brenda Campbell said. “He loves to make people smile.”

Campbell likes to go out as The Colonel as much as possible. The pandemic has made that difficult. He said he is excited to start going to events again.

“I don’t want to go home and take this off. I want to leave it on and go somewhere,” Tim said. “If we go to an event or something, I’ll say, ‘Man, I look too good just to go home and change clothes. Let’s go to Walmart.’ We’ll go to Walmart, walk around and I’ll do a dozen pictures with people.”

Tim, 64, is the pastor at Icard Church of God. Tim has been a pastor since 1982 and The Colonel for 11 years, he said. One thing he said he hopes to do in the future is officiate a wedding as The Colonel.

Tim talked about his time as The Colonel. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

The Colonel started, when I was pastoring in Burnsville. There was a camp for handicapped children in Burnsville. It’s called Camp Funshine. They always celebrate every year. They would have a big celebration. When it starts, it goes from Monday through Thursday.

They were celebrating a milestone for KFC. I can’t remember what it was. It was an anniversary. They asked me to be Colonel Sanders. People said I looked like Colonel Sanders. I’d never played Colonel Sanders before. So, I had a white Easter suit, I found me a cane at the Goodwill, ordered a tie and I got my beard trimmed down like his (signature Van Dyke). It was wonderful just being with those kids.

I’ll never forget one young man. He looked like he was maybe 25. I came out of the cabin where I got dressed. He’d come to take me over there (to the celebration.) I’ll never forget he walked up to me, looked at me, put his arm around me and he said, “Well, I thought you was dead.” He was a sweet, sweet fellow and we laughed about it.

I have to explain to a lot of people that I’m not really Colonel Sanders. I’ve had people come up to me and say, “Wow, are you the real Colonel Sanders?” And I’d say, “No, if I was real Colonel Sanders, I’d be almost 132 years old.”

It has been slow through this pandemic, but we try to go out in the community and spread cheer everywhere. That’s my motto, “Spreading cheer everywhere.” We have been in the rest homes. I went as The Colonel. Of course, I go as a pastor but I go dressed as The Colonel.

Sometimes, I get invited to go to birthdays. I’ve got a birthday song I sing. I call it, “The Colonel’s Birthday Song.” On the last day of last year, we did an anniversary party. I entertained as The Colonel and Brenda went with me. We sang a couple songs and played a game with them.

Sometimes, we’ll go to KFC and buy about four dozen cookies to take to businesses. We’ll go in and say, “We want to bring you a gift for working so hard.” We take cookies to the hospital and the rest homes. We take cookies there and give them to the workers, especially during this pandemic. We’ve done that twice.

Tim: I love going to restaurants. I love walking in a restaurant as The Colonel and them not knowing I’m coming. We’ve been to JD’s Smokehouse. Sometimes we’ll go to a KFC when they don’t know we’re coming. We’ve got a list of restaurants we want to go to, but we haven’t been able to get out. Nellie’s Southern Kitchen in Belmont, the Jonas Brothers’ dad owns that restaurant. We want to go there.

I love going to parades. We’re hoping to go to Mayberry (Mount Airy) this year, and do the parade there. But it’s a matter of finding somebody to drive me in the parade. I don’t know what we’re going to do about that.

Brenda: Bended Knee Outdoors, you love to go there.

Tim: I’ve never been there as The Colonel though. I would love to go to an event at Bended Knee Outdoors as The Colonel. (Bended Knee Outdoors is a farm in Granite Falls where veterans can go to hunt, fish and ride horses.)

Brenda: Since he found out about Bended Knee Outdoors, he’s had little soldiers in the church.

Tim: We pray for our veterans, I’ve got little toy soldiers. I keep them in the church and I ask people to take them home and put one in a place where every time they see that little soldier, they’ll say a prayer for our veterans. We really support our veterans, especially during this time. They don’t get the support they deserve.