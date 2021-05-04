NC police reform package approved by Senate committee

House and Senate Democrats held a news conference earlier Tuesday to promote an array of criminal justice reform measures, many of which go well beyond the Senate GOP bill.

Democratic Sen. Mujtaba Mohammed of Mecklenburg County praised Britt and other Republicans for working with him on improving the Republican measure. But “we can and must go further in a bipartisan fashion to address the disparate racial outcomes at every stage of our justice system," Mohammed said. "This is our opportunity to come together on justice reforms.”

Britt's measure does contain largely bipartisan provisions that create publicly accessible databases by police and sheriffs’ standards commissions so people can find out whether an officer’s certification has been suspended or revoked.

The commissions also would create a database accessible by law enforcement that contains “critical incident information” about when an officer has been involved in a case that results in a death or serious injury. The bill requires police trainees or new hires to receive a psychological screening and for officers to receive training on mental health and wellness strategies. There would also be new and increased penalties against rioters who cause physical injury or significant property damage.

A House judiciary committee on Tuesday advanced a handful of criminal justice reform measures, some of which already are incorporated in Britt's measure.