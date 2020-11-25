NC private schools report more COVID clusters than public schools. New mask rules start.

New face mask requirements are starting in North Carolina's private schools at the same time a new report shows they continue to account for the majority of COVID-19 school clusters in the state.

New figures released Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services show that private schools make up 14 of the state's 26 active K-12 school coronavirus clusters. Those 14 private schools have 175 confirmed COVID-19 cases among students and staff, including as many as 26 cases at Liberty Christian Academy in Durham.

Private schools had been exempt from the state requirement that students, school employees and visitors at K-12 public schools wear face coverings. But on Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a new executive order that adds private schools to the list of places where wearing a face mask is now mandatory.

"Everyone needs to wear a mask whenever you are with someone you don't live with," Cooper said at a news conference Monday. "That means wearing a mask when you are at home, when you're with friends or family visiting, and it means a mask at work, at the gym, at the store, at school."

In addition to private school students, the order will impact some students who are being homeschooled or otherwise learning from home and not on a school campus.