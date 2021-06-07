NC researchers say keeping masks on will prevent thousands of additional COVID cases

"We are seeing a lot of discussion, in headlines and elsewhere, that suggests the pandemic has run its course in the United States," Swann said in a written statement. "We think that may be misleading, and feel that sharing these findings now could help reduce the number of people affected by COVID-19 over the next seven months in North Carolina, and in states with similar vaccination rates."

The computer model was developed about a decade ago and has been adapted and applied to the coronavirus throughout the pandemic, Swann said.

Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease specialist at UNC in Chapel Hill, was not involved with the model but says its forecasts are plausible. Even with 50% of the population vaccinated against COVID-19, masking and other preventive measures are still needed to save lives, Wohl said.

"Fifty percent is great, but we really need much more than that to prevent the kind of surge that is being predicted in this model," he said.

The model takes into account variants of the coronavirus that are more contagious and make up a majority of new cases in the United States. The three vaccines available in the U.S. have proven effective against the variants so far, but those who aren't vaccinated are more susceptible to getting sick, Wohl said.

"A highly infectious virus could run quickly through a susceptible population, and the viruses we're seeing emerge are evolving to become more infectious," he said. "What we're seeing in other parts of the world with huge surges among unvaccinated people is because the virus is different and more aggressive."