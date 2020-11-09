NC rolling average for new COVID-19 cases reaches record high, breaks 2,400 cases

RALEIGH — North Carolina reached a new high Monday in the seven-day average for newly reported COVID-19 cases, according to data released by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The state, like the rest of the country, is in the midst of a wave of new infections — and the nation's foremost infectious disease experts say things could get worse.

Weeks ago, coronavirus infections across North Carolina had leveled off and began to subside. But an unrelenting surge has hit many counties, breaking records and negating progress.

State health officials reported 1,521 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday — the first time since last Monday that it has reported less than 2,000 new cases.

Still, even as the number of new cases fell, the seven-day daily average for new cases continued to rise Monday, reaching a record-high of 2,405 cases over the past week.

Rolling averages are used to track new cases in order to better account for single-day peaks and valleys.

Last Friday, state health officials reported the most new COVID-19 cases in a single day since the pandemic began, with 2,908. The past week has also seen the third- and eighth-highest days for new lab-confirmed cases in North Carolina.