A Republican-sponsored N.C. Senate bill would serve as a piece of the puzzle — and an additional warning — for how name, image and likeness contracts are handled for college athletes in North Carolina.

Senate Bill 574, titled "Authorize NIL Agency Contracts," has cleared one of three Senate committee steps. It will be heard at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Senate Judiciary committee.

Among the primary sponsors is Sen. Steve Jarvis of Davidson County. The bill would go into effect when signed into law.

Through NIL contracts, college athletes receive compensation for the commercial use of their name, image and likeness.

The state's current law authorizing NIL agent contracts and professional sports services contracts with an agent, typically with the athlete knowingly forfeiting their remaining college sports eligibility.

The primary effect of SB574 is that it would require agents negotiating a professional sports services contract for a college athlete to provide a written, boldfaced warning of the consequences of signing.

State law already informs the athlete that "if you sign this contract, you shall lose your eligibility to compete as a student-athlete in your sport."

An athletic director is to be informed within 72 hours of the contract signing. Athletes waive certain attorney-client privileges upon signing the contract.

Although an athlete has 14 days to cancel the professional services contract, doing so would not reinstate their eligibility.

What SB574 would add is another warning to "consult with your institution of higher education prior to entering into an NIL contract."

"Entering into an NIL contract that conflicts with state law or your institution's policies may have negative consequences, such as loss of athletic eligibility. You may cancel this NIL agency contract within 14 days after signing it."

According to SB574, an agent contract that does not conform to this section is voidable by the student-athlete.

If a student-athlete voids the agent contract, the student-athlete is not required to pay any consideration under the contract, or to return any consideration received from the agent to induce the student-athlete to enter into the contract.

The agent shall give a record of the signed or otherwise authenticated agency contract to the student-athlete at the time of execution. The waiver of attorney-client privilege does not affect those privileges between client and attorney when the attorney is not an athlete agent.

Another piece of SB574 would not allow an agent to enter into an NIL contract with an athlete if the agent had been an employee at the athlete's school within the past two years.

"An NIL agency contract is void if, following entry into a contract, a student-athlete enrolls in that institution," according to SB574.

A third element in SB574 would allow college athletic departments to keep private — and not subject to a public records request — an athlete's NIL contract if the purpose for having the contract is for compliance review for federal and state law, institutional policies or policies of an intercollegiate sports association, organization or conference."

Some NIL examples

Among the more high-profile NIL contracts belong to North Carolina basketball players Armando Bacot and Deja Kelly and Duke basketball player Jeremy Roach.

In January, sports performance supplement company BOA Nutrition signed Bacot and Roach to separate NIL contracts.

BOA said the NIL agreements for both players "includes not only cash and incentive comp based on sales and performance, but also equity in the form of stock options.

"Additionally, the players have a right to participate as an investor in capital raises at a 20% discount. At the company's current valuation, we would value the total compensation package for each player at between $150,000 and $250,000."

In November, Zips Car Wash signed four UNC student-athletes, including Bacot, for its Car Wash Convos video series. Zips has three locations in Greensboro, two in Winston-Salem and one each in Clemmons and High Point.

In February, Wake Forest graduate transfer Tyree Appleby landed an NIL deal with the restaurant chain Applebee’s.

In the video, Appleby tries to get them to change the name of the restaurant by putting a “Y” over the end of the name.

There’s a website where fans can go to help with Appleby’s cause. By going to YnotApplebY.com to cast a vote for changing the name, fans can get coupons for the restaurant.

Ramifications

Todd McFall, a sports economist at Wake Forest University, said the bill "looks like it is designed to scare away commercial entities and athletes who are considering entering into NIL agreements."

"Universities have made it clear that they view NIL agreements as being substitutes to the traditional support athletic departments received from businesses, which is to say that revenues collected by schools are flagging since NIL deals became allowed."

McFall said SB574 is likely designed "to make those traditional sponsors think twice about entering into agreements with athletes, plus it essentially forces the athlete to ask for permission from his or her school when considering an NIL agreement."

McFall said SB574 fails to address what he considers as the "current core problem of college sports — the purposeful misclassification of athletes as non-employees."

"Until Congress issues the NCAA an antitrust exemption that ends the possibility of athletes being considered employees, the situation with NIL remains very much up in the air."

McFall projects that the NCAA "will crack down on some NIL agreements in order to give back power to schools that was lost with the Supreme Court's 2021 decision in Alston v. NCAA, and the National Labor Relations Board's 2021 memo stating that it is now viewing college athletes as workers."

"However, if at some point athletes are reclassified as employees, then these legislative half-measures will be for naught since schools will have to bargain collectively with athletes.

"Part of those talks will focus on agreeing on what constitutes a proper NIL agreement, and legislators will have little say in the matter," McFall said. "So, we're far from finished here."