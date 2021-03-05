NC Senate passes bill to allow concealed guns in churches on school grounds

Allowing guns in these churches poses a risk to children because people might accidentally fire their guns or leave their guns behind on school property, according to North Carolinians Against Gun Violence. The organization also feels the bill, if passed into law, would make it easier to reduce gun control measures at schools.

During an outdoor funeral service at a High Point church last year, people in two cars fired shots at the crowd. Some people in the crowd shot back. Several people were injured and an 18-year-old man was fatally shot by a plainclothes Davidson County sheriff's deputy who was at the service investigating a homicide.

NCGV says the High Point incident, as well as documented incidents of guns accidentally being fired in churches, injuring people, show why guns should be banned in churches.

In Texas in 2018, a gun belonging to a permit holder was unintentionally fired into a classroom full of teenagers while in a backpack.

At the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting where the bill was advanced, pastors spoke in support of the bill. Ron Baity, a pastor at the Berean Baptist Church in Winston-Salem said church goers should be allowed to carry guns in case there is a shooter on the premises, because law enforcement might take too long to get there, NC Policy Watch reported.