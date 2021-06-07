NC student gets his diploma after dispute with school over Mexican flag at graduation

ASHEBORO — An Asheboro High School student received his diploma Monday, four days after school officials had denied it because he wore a Mexican flag over his graduation robe during the commencement.

Advocates and family members publicly called for more racially inclusive rules outside the Randolph County school on Monday, vowing to continue their fight beyond this victory.

"I'm grateful I got what I deserved," said Lopez, speaking at a news conference after meeting with Principal Penny Crooks. "It's not just my diploma. It's everybody's — the community that was with me and had my back."

His mother, Margarita Lopez, praised Crooks for agreeing to meet with students and their families and to talk over how to prevent future strife.

"As parents, we are so proud he has taken on the honor and pride of where he comes from," said Lopez, his mother, speaking through a translator. "We believe that any student, wherever they're from, has a right to express themselves."

At Thursday's ceremony, Lopez walked to the stage with his flag pinned around his shoulders. When he arrived, the video shows him held up by school officials as he unsuccessfully tries to remove the flag. He left the stage to cheers and fist bumps from other academic officials leading the ceremony.