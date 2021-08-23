NC students start magazine about race, social justice issues

“It’s so important to me that Wisteria Magazine is a youth-based publication because as a writer I’m free to tackle more unconventional issues and reach an audience my age,” said Akmal, who plays field hockey and lacrosse, participates in bharatnatyam, an Indian classical dance, and watches historical dramas in her spare time.

“Formatting the actual issue itself has been a lot of trial and error. Every time we go into production we learn from the previous issue.”

'It's part of who I am'

Smith, 17, and a senior, believes Wisteria Magazine has already become important to the community and its 30 or so team members. The magazine prints at a small, family-owned business out of Phoenix, Arizona.

“Without even realizing it Wisteria has become such a huge part of who I am,” Smith said. “The hours of meetings and planning and editing that go into producing each issue is all worth it when I am able to go hold a copy of it in my hands.

“We, ourselves, are a community — we support one another through everything. ...We are hoping to build a community of voices.”

Added Jalavancha, 18: “Wisteria stands as a consistent, active and inclusive environment for youth all over the country.”