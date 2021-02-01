NC to offer inmates incentives to get COVID shots. Will new plan stem deadly tide?

North Carolina is one of at least 16 states now distributing vaccines to inmates, according to data compiled by the COVID Prison project, a group of public health scientists tracking the spread of COVID-19 in prisons and jails.

Under North Carolina's new incentive program, eligible inmates who get both shots before Dec. 31 will receive sentence credits that will allow them to leave prison five days earlier, Ishee said. More than two thirds of the state's inmates are eligible for such sentence credits.

The inmates who aren't eligible for sentence credits will be provided a different incentive: a $5 credit for the purchase of snacks and other items from prison canteens. All inmates who get vaccinated will also receive four extra visits from family members and friends, along with a free 10-minute phone call.

In the weeks ahead, when the vaccine is made available to younger people in the state, more inmates will also become eligible for the shots and the incentives.

"We believe that we've put together a high-impact package that is going to support the health of our offender population, and also the health of our staff and their families," Ishee said at a press conference Friday.