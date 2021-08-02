NC town calls itself a ‘Bee City’ but HOA says backyard hives must go

While stuck at home during COVID-19, Reid said the bees brought great comfort to her family through grieving losses on her husband’s side.

“I would sit, and I would watch those bees, and they just did their job,” Reid said.

The hives have been about a $2,000 investment for Reid, an investment she says she doesn’t want to lose if the bees need to be moved elsewhere.

She said she is trying to find alternative homes for the bees, but she wants to keep them close enough so that they can still help pollinate her garden.

“I am trying on 52 fronts here to figure out a solution, and I’m just disappointed that the HOA is just like ‘tough luck,’” Reid said.

If she is unable to find an alternate home for the bees, she is considering moving the hives to the yard of a neighbor whose property isn’t in the HOA jurisdiction.

In that case, Reid says, the hives would be much closer to the property of the neighbor who filed the HOA complaint.

She said, though, that she wants to find a “more workable solution.”

“I am a member of this community,” Reid said. “I pay HOA dues, the board represents us too.”