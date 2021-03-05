NC university workers happy to be vaccine eligible, ready to get to 'place of normalcy'

Those employees who have continued to come to campus throughout the pandemic will feel much safer if they can get vaccinated, said Shayna Hill, the chair of the employee forum at UNC-Chapel Hill.

"To live with having to go in and interact with people when you don't know the cautions or precautions they've been taking adds an element of anxiety to an already really, really hard situation," Hill said. "We need to look after the folks that have the most risk."

UNC-CH is working with UNC Health to register all of its employees within the state's COVID-19 Vaccine Management System, which is required for vaccination.

If someone receives a paycheck from the university, that person will be automatically registered into the system, according to an announcement from UNC. That includes postdoctoral researchers, teaching assistants and research assistants.

"It's good for the community, it's good for the individual and it's good for the university," UNC-CH Faculty Chair Mimi Chapman said. "The more people on our campus that are vaccinated, the more likely it is that we can have the kind of fall semester we want to have."

Some students eligible for vaccines